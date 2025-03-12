Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers was on Wednesday prevented from accessing the State Assembly Quarters in Port Harcourt, the state capital.
PREMIUM TIMES learned that Mr Fubara was at the assembly quarters to re-present the 2025 budget to the lawmakers under the leadership of the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule.
The Amaewhule-led assembly is made up of 27 lawmakers, all of whom are loyal to the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike.
After the assembly complex was demolished in December 2023, the 27 lawmakers began to use their official quarters as the chamber for legislative sitting.
|
Denial of access
A video clip circulating on Facebook showed that when Mr Fubara and his entourage arrived at the entrance of the assembly quarters, the gates were locked.
READ ALSO: Rivers Crisis: Governor Fubara speaks on implementation of Supreme Court judgment
Speaking to reporters at the gate, the governor accused the Speaker, Mr Amaewhule of deliberately avoiding him.
“Before my arrival here, I made several attempts to speak to the speaker. I also sent a letter which was transmitted for this particular invitation.
“Unfortunately, at the gate, you can see that the place is completely sealed, and there is no sign that anything is going to happen today,” he stated.
Details later…
