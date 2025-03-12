Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers was on Wednesday prevented from accessing the State Assembly Quarters in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

PREMIUM TIMES learned that Mr Fubara was at the assembly quarters to re-present the 2025 budget to the lawmakers under the leadership of the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule.

The Amaewhule-led assembly is made up of 27 lawmakers, all of whom are loyal to the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike.

After the assembly complex was demolished in December 2023, the 27 lawmakers began to use their official quarters as the chamber for legislative sitting.

Denial of access

A video clip circulating on Facebook showed that when Mr Fubara and his entourage arrived at the entrance of the assembly quarters, the gates were locked.

Speaking to reporters at the gate, the governor accused the Speaker, Mr Amaewhule of deliberately avoiding him.

“Before my arrival here, I made several attempts to speak to the speaker. I also sent a letter which was transmitted for this particular invitation.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Unfortunately, at the gate, you can see that the place is completely sealed, and there is no sign that anything is going to happen today,” he stated.

Details later…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

