The South-South Zonal Executive of Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) says the party’s zonal congress scheduled for Saturday has not been postponed, contrary to the position of the party at the national level.

This is contained in a statement issued in Abuja by Ekom Akonjom, Organising Secretary, PDP South South Zone.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, had issued a statement on Friday announcing the postponement.

Mr Ologunagba said that the postponement was necessitated by the need for further consultation on critical issues relating to the smooth conduct of the congress in the zone.

“The NWC regrets any inconvenience the postponement of the South-South Zonal Congress would cause. A new date will be communicated in due course,” Mr Ologunagba was quoted as saying

However, in a counter-statement on Friday, Mr Akonjom said contrary to Mr Ologunagba’s communication, the congress would go ahead as planned.

According to him, Mr Ologunagba has no power to direct a postponement of the congress.

The zonal organising secretary, therefore, urged party stakeholders and all those expected to be at the congress to disregard the assertions of the national publicity secretary of the party.

He said the National Working Committee (NWC) does not have the powers to interfere with the workings of zonal executive councils of the party.

According to him, the PDP South South Zonal congress will proceed as scheduled, adding that NWC lacks authority to postpone.

“We have noted a statement from our Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, claiming that the South South Zonal Congress in Calabar, Cross River, this Saturday, has been postponed.

“While it is his duty to convey party information, it must align with our party’s constitution. To clarify, the South South zonal congress, which was approved by the zonal executive committee, will take place as scheduled.

“We urge the public and our delegates to ignore the statement from the national publicity secretary. The NWC does not possess the authority to summon zonal congresses, as specified in Article 27 (2) (c) of the party’s Constitution.

“Furthermore, there has been no convening of the NWC meeting to discuss postponing the South-South zonal congress,” he said.

According to him, PDP National Vice Chairman, South-South, Dan Orbih, is a member of the NWC, and unaware of the convening of any such meeting.

“We wish our delegates safe travels to Calabar, as the zonal congress is set to go ahead as planned,” he said.

(NAN)

