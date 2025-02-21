The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed its South-South zonal congress earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday, 22 February.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said that a new date for the exercise would be announced in due course.

Mr Ologunagba said that the postponement was necessitated by the need for further consultation on critical issues relating to the smooth conduct of the congress in the zone.

“The NWC regrets any inconvenience the postponement of the South-South Zonal Congress would cause. A new date will be communicated in due course,” he said.

Mr Ologunagba, however, confirmed that the South-East and North-East zonal congresses would hold as already scheduled on Saturday, 22 February, at the party’s zonal headquarters in Enugu and Bauchi states, respectively.

He advised all aspirants, stakeholders, PDP leaders and members, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to take note of the postponement and the Saturday congresses and be guided accordingly.

(NAN)

