The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and its partners on Monday expressed worry over persistent stigmatisation of persons living with HIV/AIDS and other marginalised groups in Nigeria.

The commission’s Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu, and representatives of partnering organisations spoke during the Access to Justice Coordination Forum for persons living with HIV/AIDS and other marginalised groups at the NHRC’s headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

Mr Ojukwu said key populations – people at increased risk of HIV/AIDS and other infectious diseases and often face legal and social challenges that increase their vulnerability to the diseases and reduce their access to healthcare and services – are discriminated against due to fear and misinformation.

“Despite significant progress in addressing HIV-related discrimination, many affected individuals still encounter violations of their rights in healthcare, employment, and social settings,” he said.

He said the enactment of the Same-Sex Marriage Prohibition Act of 2014 has exposed dangers the key populations face in Nigeria.

“The enactment of the Same-Sex Marriage Prohibition Act of 2014 has equally brought to the fore challenges of discrimination, indiscriminate arrest, torture and inhuman and degrading treatment of key populations in Nigeria.

“NHRC and other organisations have been at the forefront in seeking justice for victims of human rights violations related to sexual or gender identity across Nigeria. We will not stop,” he said.

The Access to Justice Coordination Forum for persons living with HIV/AIDS was launched by the NHRC in collaboration with the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA).

Director General of NACA Temitope Ilori said that the agency’s partnership with the NHRC would strengthen the advocacy and success of addressing both health and human rights policies.

“We anticipate enhanced access to legal remedies, improved protection of patient rights, and stronger advocacy for equitable healthcare policies,” she said.

Senior Human Rights Adviser to the NHRC, Hilary Ogbonna, added the forum was aimed at providing legal support to persons living with HIV/AIDS and key populations. He also said that due to social, institutional, legal and cultural discrimination, access to justice for these persons is limited.

Mr Ogbonna noted that the forum would be held quarterly promoting collaboration and a monitoring framework for tracking human rights violations.

Present at the forum was the representative of the Country Director of UNAIDS, Oluwafisayo Fakayode. Ms Fakayode urged stakeholders to commit to the objective of the forum by ensuring that justice is not just a privilege for the few.

HIV stigma in Nigeria

According to UNAIDS, even though the rate of new infections in Nigeria has been on decline over the years, there are estimated 2 million persons living with HIV/AIDS in the country.

Persons living with HIV and AIDS experience HIV-related stigma. Despite NACA’s strategic goal to reduce the stigma by 2020, the stigma remains prevalent.

Representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Country Director, Alexander Chimbaru, said, “If you look at the stigma index, 22 per cent of the people dealing with HIV were stigmatised. And only 10, or 9 per cent, after they experienced abuse, violent abuse, was going to report to anyone.”

A report by Nigeria Health Watch noted that HIV-related stigma in Nigeria stems from the misconception that the virus is caused by immoral behaviour.

In July 2024, the UNAIDS adopted 2024 resolution 56/20 Human Rights in the Context of HIV and AIDS. This resolution was adopted to ensure a human rights-based approach to HIV response. However, in the same year, at least 18 states in Nigeria failed to domesticate the HIV/AIDS Anti-Discrimination Act, of 2014.

Overview of the HIV/AIDS Anti-Discrimination Act, 2014

The HIV/AIDS Anti-Discrimination Act of 2014 aims to protect individuals with HIV from discrimination in all aspects of life, including employment, community, and institutions.

Violators of the Act are to be prosecuted and face penalties.

Individuals found guilty will be fined at least N50,000. Organisations that violate the Act will be fined at least N2 million, and the head of the organisation will be held responsible. In either case, imprisonment for not less than one year may be imposed.

