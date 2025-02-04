Savannah Energy, Nigeria, has offered a full scholarship to 50 university students from Akwa Ibom and Cross River states in South-south Nigeria.

According to the energy company, the scholarship, launched in 2023, covers school fees, accommodation, textbooks, and living costs for the number of years required to obtain a degree in the beneficiaries’ chosen field of study.

At the scholarship award ceremony on 31 January in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Pade Durotoye, the managing director of Savannah Energy, Nigeria, said the company is not just a provider of energy but a “developer of people.”

“We are determined to drive energy availability for Nigeria and the investment in people,” Mr Durotoye said. “We believe there are people who have excellent minds but have been deprived of opportunities.”

About 18 out of the 50 beneficiaries are studying medicine and surgery. Others are studying related courses such as medical laboratory science, dental surgery, nursing science, human nutrition and dietetics, and genetics and biotechnology.

Students of computer science, mechanical engineering, electrical electronic engineering, software engineering, aerospace engineering, law, economics, and banking and finance were also among the beneficiaries.

Most of the beneficiaries are from the University of Uyo (UNIUYO), Akwa Ibom.

How they were selected

“The 50 scholarship beneficiaries were selected from 1,481 applications received from recently admitted students of Akwa Ibom and Cross Rivers States’ origin.

“These students underwent rigorous, transparent, and merit-based screening process, having sat through a computer-based test and an interview session, which was led by university professors,” Nkoyo Etuk, head of Stakeholder Relations and regional manager, South East, Savannah Energy, Nigeria, said of the process of selecting the scholarship beneficiaries.

“It is important to mention that beyond the scholarships, the beneficiaries are also trained, by leadership and peak performance consultants, throughout the duration of the scholarship, to ensure they achieve great results and are better prepared for the society ahead of them,” Mrs Etuk added.

“Last year, we expanded the SEE-IT (Savannah Energy Education and Internship Training) programme with the launch of the Environmental Awareness Club across 20 public secondary schools in Akwa Ibom State. Members participated in various educational and practical activities such as career days, tree planting and awareness on the environment, gas and oil pipeline protection and safety, hydrocarbons, climate change and the “ARISE Agenda” of the Akwa Ibom State Government – to ensure they are aligned with current trends.

The company also gave out cash prizes to seven secondary school students who emerged as winners in the Environmental Awareness Club quiz in Akwa Ibom. “The five best students (in the quiz) will automatically qualify to join the next batch of undergraduate scholarship beneficiaries,” Mrs Etuk said.

“Education is an important part of Savannah’s sustainability strategy, where our first pillar focuses on promoting socio-economic prosperity, within our host countries of operation in Africa. This pillar is aligned with United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 – Quality Education – helping to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

“The SEE-IT programme is an example of how we are contributing to the development of our host communities in Nigeria,” she said.

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, represented at the event by the former commissioner for education in the state, Idongesit Etiebet, thanked Savannah Energy for giving back to society through the scholarship programme.

The Vice-Chancellor of the UNIUYO, Nyaudoh Ndaeyo, expressed appreciation to Savannah Energy for assisting the students.

“UNIUYO is very grateful to Savannah Energy. You have taken the burden off these students; there won’t be any fee drive (for these ones),” said Mr Ndaeyo, a professor who was represented at the event by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academics, Anthonia Essien.

“There are many brilliant students out there who don’t have the opportunity to go to school,” he said.

