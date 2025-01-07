The Nigerian Navy says its personnel deployed around the Agbura community in Bayelsa, have rescued nine passengers comprising eight police operatives and one civilian.

The Director of Naval Information, Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Adams-Aliu, a commodore, said its personnel also recovered three rifles belonging to the police operatives during the search and rescue operation.

He said the police officers were drowned while enroute Yenagoa, when their speed boat hit a submerged wreck and capsized.

According to him, first aid was administered to those injured and were subsequently transferred to the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, for further medical treatment.

He said the submerged wreckage that caused the incident was noted and marked to prevent further occurrences.

“The recovered weapons were documented and secured awaiting proper handing and taking over to the Nigerian Police Force, Bayelsa State Command.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

READ ALSO: Council chairperson bans gas refilling in residential areas after gas explosion

“This successful rescue operation underscores the synergy and collaboration between the Nigerian Navy and security agencies.

“The Nigerian navy remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring safety on the nation’s waterways and fostering collaboration with other security stakeholders to enhance national security.

“The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, reiterates the navy’s unwavering dedication to safeguarding the lives and property of all Nigerians within the maritime domain.

“The CNS also commended the swift response and professionalism of the personnel involved in this operation,” he said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

