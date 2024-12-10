Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State on Tuesday presented N605. 7 billion budget estimates to the Edo House of Assembly for the 2025 fiscal year, representing a 25 per cent increase from the 2024 budget.

Presenting the budget christened “Budget of Renewed Hope for a Rising Edo” to the Assembly in Benin, Mr Okpebholo said capital expenditure would take N381 billion, representing 63 per cent, while recurrent is N223 billion, representing 37 per cent.

Mr Okpebholo said his administration planned to make a “huge difference” in the road sector by appropriating N162 billion for road construction across the state.

He appropriated N48 billion for education, while N500 million was appropriated to Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, as a monthly subvention to ensure its revival.

The governor also appropriated N63.9 billion to the health sector, N1.8 billion for the Health Insurance scheme, and N4.5 billion for the agriculture sector.

He stated that his administration recently purchased 20 patrol vehicles to assist the security personnel in their work and planned to purchase more in the coming year.

After receiving the budget estimates, the Speaker of the Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, assured the governor that the budget would be passed expeditiously.

Mr Agbebaku also assured of the house’s resolve to work with the governor for the good of the Edo people.

(NAN)

