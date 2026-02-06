The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has cautioned against the spread of medical misinformation following the death of fast-rising singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, who died from complications of a snake bite.

In a statement issued on Thursday and signed by its President, Mohammad Suleiman, the association said it was deeply concerned about public discourse surrounding the incident, particularly inaccurate claims aired on a recent episode of TVC Breakfast.

While expressing condolences to the family, friends and fans of the deceased, NARD said the loss of a young life under such circumstances was painful but warned that misleading narratives risk confusing the public and unfairly blaming frontline healthcare workers.

“While public outrage over this incident is understandable, NARD is compelled to address the worrying spread of medical misinformation,” the association said, noting that such claims, when aired on national platforms, could malign healthcare workers who operate under difficult conditions.

During the TVC programme, the presenters criticised the hospital’s response, questioning the removal of a tied limb and the administration of intravenous fluids, which they suggested was inappropriate for snakebite management.

Snakebite management and medical facts

NARD faulted claims suggesting that tying or constricting a snake-bitten limb was the appropriate standard of care, stressing that the practice has long been abandoned in modern medicine.

“Contrary to claims made on the programme, tying or constricting a snake-bitten limb is not recommended in modern medical practice. This method has long been abandoned due to evidence showing that it can worsen tissue injury, increase the risk of necrosis, and does not meaningfully prevent venom dissemination,” the statement said.

According to the association, current evidence-based medical guidelines strongly discourage the use of tourniquets in snakebite cases.

The association also addressed criticisms of intravenous fluid administration, which was portrayed on the television programme as inappropriate treatment.

“Furthermore, the administration of intravenous fluids in snake bite victims is not only appropriate but often life-saving, especially in cases complicated by shock, hemotoxic effects, dehydration, or evolving systemic involvement,” NARD stated.

“It is incorrect and misleading to suggest that intravenous fluids are ‘treatment for malaria.’ Rather, they are a fundamental supportive intervention used across a wide range of medical emergencies.”

NARD emphasised that snake antivenom remains the definitive treatment for envenomation and said its timely availability could determine survival outcomes.

It added that the persistent unavailability of antivenom and other essential medicines in many Nigerian hospitals highlights deeper systemic failures in health financing, procurement and supply chain management.

“This is the core issue that deserves national attention,” the association said.

Systemic challenges, not individual blame

The association said healthcare workers across the country continue to operate under extremely constrained conditions, often without adequate drugs, equipment or staffing.

“Frontline healthcare workers operate daily under extremely constrained conditions, yet continue to provide care to the best of their training and ability,” NARD said.

It warned that publicly blaming healthcare workers for outcomes rooted in systemic deficiencies was unjust and counterproductive.

NARD urged media organisations to engage medical experts when discussing health-related issues and called for responsible reporting that educates the public rather than inflames sentiment.

It also urged government authorities at all levels to prioritise the consistent availability of life-saving medicines such as snake antivenom, particularly in snake-endemic regions.

“Preventable deaths should prompt constructive, informed conversations on health system reform, not sensationalism or misplaced blame,” the association said.

More reactions, hospital response

The NARD statement followed widespread public debate after reports emerged that Ms Nwangene died following complications from a snake bite at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Jabi, Abuja.

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Lagos State branch, also criticised the comments made on the TVC Breakfast programme.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Babajide Kehinde Saheed, the association described the remarks questioning the use of intravenous fluids during resuscitation as misleading and unprofessional.

Meanwhile, the management of FMC Jabi denied allegations circulating on social media that it failed to provide adequate care or lacked anti-snake venom.

In a statement signed by the hospital’s Head of Clinical Services, Bioku Muftau, the management said Ms Nwangene died from severe neurotoxic complications arising from the snake bite.

“Our medical staff provided immediate and appropriate treatment, including resuscitation efforts, intravenous fluids, intranasal oxygen, and the administration of polyvalent snake antivenom,” the hospital said.

It added that arrangements were being made to transfer the patient to the Intensive Care Unit before her condition suddenly deteriorated. Despite resuscitation efforts, she could not be revived.

Ms Nwangene, also known as Nanyah, was a soprano singer with the Amemuso Choir. Her death was confirmed on 1 February by the choir in a statement posted on Instagram.