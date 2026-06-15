Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have arrested a suspected ISWAP/Boko Haram collaborator accused of attempting to lure members of the Hybrid Forces into a terrorist trap in Gwoza, Borno.

An operational report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Abuja, on Monday, said the suspect was apprehended on Friday at the Government Secondary School (GSS) in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Gwoza Town.

The report said that the suspect was allegedly working with terrorists operating around the Mandara Mountains.

It said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect was on a mission to persuade hybrid forces personnel to defect and join their former colleagues in terrorist camps.

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According to the report, the plan is designed to lure the personnel into an ambush where they will be killed and their weapons seized.

The report added that the suspect had earlier held discussions with a Boko Haram commander operating around the mountainous area before his arrest.

Troops of the 26 Task Force Brigade in Gwoza are currently holding the suspect while further investigations continue.

Military authorities said that the arrest underscored the continued efforts by troops to dismantle terrorist support networks and prevent infiltration of local security structures in the North-east.

Troops rescue six kidnapped victims in Zamfara

Troops of Operation Fasan Yamma have rescued six kidnapped victims who escaped from captivity following sustained military pressure and air interdiction operations in Zamfara State.

This is contained in the military operational report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The report said the victims were intercepted by troops of 1 Brigade Combat Team 6 deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Gwashi in Bukuyyum Local Government Area.

READ ALSO: Suspected ISWAP collaborator arrested in IDP camp

It said the victims were rescued on Friday along the Gwashi-Bukuyyum road after fleeing from their captors.

It also said that the victims escaped after an air interdiction operation conducted by the Nigerian Air Force west of Bagega Forest.

According to the report, the rescued victims were identified as Muhammad Sani from Masama, Junaidu Muhammad from Gandun Malam, Abubakar Abdullahi and Abubakar Barau from Maibaka.

Others were Surajo Abubakar of Dogon Daji and Nasiru Hakilu of Adabka village, all from the Bukuyyum Local Government Area of Zamfara.

The report said that the victims had spent several months in captivity before regaining their freedom.

It added that efforts were ongoing to reunite them with their respective families and provide necessary support.

The rescue came amid intensified military operations against terrorist groups operating in forests and remote communities across the North-West.

Military authorities reaffirmed their commitment to sustaining pressure on criminal elements until all kidnapped victims are rescued and communities secured.

(NAN)