Isyaka Rabe-Abubakar, son of Rabe Abubakar, a retired major general who recently died in the hands of bandits, says that his father died as a martyr.

He said the family accepted the military officer’s death as the will of God, in spite of the circumstances surrounding his demise.

The retired general was abducted alongside his wife by suspected bandits on 30 May, along the Matazu-Katsina Road.

The Katsina State Government announced his death on Saturday, while his wife remains in captivity.

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Speaking with journalists in Katsina on Sunday, Mr Rabe-Abubakar said the family was grateful to God despite their painful loss.

“We believe what happened to our father was destined by Allah.

“We believe he died a martyr and will be granted a place in Paradise,” he said.

He described his late father as a mentor, a deeply religious man and a humble personality who lived peacefully.

According to him, the former military officer dedicated his life to guiding others and showing kindness.

“If you did not know him, when you saw him, you will never know who he was.

“He was humble, peaceful and always willing to guide others,” the deceased’s son added.

Mr Rabe-Abubakar said his father’s simplicity often concealed his achievements and position in the military.

He explained that the family had continued to draw strength from their faith during the difficult period.

On the circumstances surrounding the release of his father’s body, he said only the government could provide details.

He added that the family was uncertain about the exact cause of the retired general’s death.

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“Some people said it was a snake bite, while others mentioned tetanus. Only Allah knows the exact cause of his death,” Mr Rabe-Abubakar said.

The deceased’s son disclosed that his mother is still in the custody of the abductors.

He prayed for her safe return and called for continued efforts toward securing her freedom.

Mr Isyaka condemned those responsible for the abduction and death of his father.

“We will not forgive those behind this act,” he declared.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late retired general previously served as Director of Defence Information.

He was remembered by his family as a disciplined officer, mentor and a man committed to peaceful living.

(NAN)