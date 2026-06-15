Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have arrested a suspected ISWAP/Boko Haram collaborator attempting to lure members of the Hybrid Forces into a terrorist trap in Gwoza, Borno State.

An operational report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Abuja, on Monday, said the suspect was apprehended on Friday at the Government Secondary School (GSS) in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Gwoza Town.

The report said that the suspect was allegedly working with terrorists operating around the Mandara Mountains.

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It said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect was on a mission to persuade hybrid forces personnel to defect and join their former colleagues in terrorist camps.

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According to the report, the plan was designed to lure the personnel into an ambush where they would be killed and their weapons seized.

The report added that the suspect had earlier held discussions with a Boko Haram commander operating around the mountainous area before his arrest.

Troops of the 26 Task Force Brigade in Gwoza are currently holding the suspect while further investigations continue.

Military authorities said that the arrest underscored the continued efforts by troops to dismantle terrorist support networks and prevent infiltration of local security structures in the North-East.

NAN