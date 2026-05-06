The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says proceedings have continued in the corruption trial of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, before the Federal High Court in Kaduna.

In a statement on Wednesday, the commission stated that the matter came up today (Wednesday) before Judge Rilwan Aikawa, where arguments were heard on an application seeking a variation of bail conditions earlier granted to the former governor.

Mr El-Rufai and a co-defendant, Joel Adoga, are facing 10 charges of conversion and possession of proceeds of corruption, as well as money laundering offences under the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and other relevant laws.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty.

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At an earlier sitting, the court granted Mr El-Rufai bail in the sum of N200 million with two sureties in like sum, while an administrative bail earlier granted to Mr Adoga was adopted.

Bail variation and medical request

At Wednesday’s proceedings, defence lawyer, Oluwole Olaniyan, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), urged the court to vary the bail conditions.

The ICPC, through its lawyer, Agada Akogwu, opposed the application and relied on a counter-affidavit already filed.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court adjourned ruling on the application until 7 May.

The defence also requested that the former governor be allowed access to medical care in Abuja.

Ruling on the request, Mr Aikawa granted permission for Mr El-Rufai to be conveyed under strict ICPC supervision to Mile Dental Clinic and Skipper Eye-Q Hospital, or any other approved facility of his choice, and returned to custody immediately after treatment.

The court stressed that all movements must remain under the strict supervision of the Commission.

The ICPC said it would comply with the court’s directive while maintaining lawful custody of the defendant, adding that the prosecution is being pursued diligently and in accordance with due process.

Fresh bail bid before the Kaduna High Court

In a related but separate development, the ICPC also filed a counter-affidavit on Tuesday opposing a fresh bail application filed by Mr El-Rufai before the Kaduna State High Court in the same corruption matter.

At the resumed hearing, defence lawyer, Ubong Akpang, informed the court of the pending application, while ICPC lawyer, Ibrahim Mukhtar, said he had only just been served with additional processes and needed time to respond.

The court adjourned the matter to 13 May for the hearing of the bail application.

It would be recalled that the court had earlier refused bail to Mr El-Rufai in a previous application, citing alleged flight risk, potential interference with witnesses, and concerns over obstruction of investigation.

The court also dismissed health-related claims for lack of supporting evidence.

Despite that ruling, the defence filed a fresh bail application, which the ICPC is now opposing.

SSS arraigns El-Rufai on separate phone-tapping charges in Abuja

In a recent proceeding, the State Security Service (SSS) arraigned Mr El-Rufai before the Federal High Court in Abuja on five amended counts of alleged breach of national security.

The charges relate to allegations that Mr El-Rufai publicly claimed he intercepted a phone conversation involving the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, during a televised interview.

The SSS said the amended charges were filed under the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Amendment Act, 2024, and the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003.

He pleaded not guilty to all five counts.

At the hearing before Judge Joyce Abdulmalik, prosecution lawyer, Oluwole Aladedoye, also a SAN, informed the court that the earlier three-count had been replaced with an amended five-count and urged the court to strike out the previous one.

Defence lawyer, Oluwole Iyamu, a SAN, raised no objection.

After the amended charges were read, Mr El-Rufai entered a not guilty plea.

The prosecution sought accelerated trial dates, but the defence objected, arguing that the defendant, currently in ICPC custody, may face logistical challenges for consecutive hearing days.

The court subsequently adjourned proceedings for further consideration of bail arrangements and trial scheduling.

Mr El-Rufai is currently facing separate proceedings in different courts involving corruption allegations and national security-related charges.

The ICPC and SSS have maintained that their respective cases are based on evidence and are being pursued in line with due process, while the former governor continues to deny all allegations against him.