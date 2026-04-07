The Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Muhammad Zuru, is dead.

Mr Zuru, popularly known as Lifiddan Zuru, reportedly died on Monday evening in Cairo, Egypt, where he had been receiving medical treatment.

The development was disclosed in a press statement issued by Murtala Diri, an official of the Kebbi State House of Assembly.

Mr Diri shared the statement on his official Facebook page, where he signed it on behalf of the Assembly.

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A significant loss

“The death of the Speaker is a significant loss to his constituents, the legislative body, and the state in general,” the statement noted.

Until his death, Mr Zuru represented the Zuru Constituency and served as Speaker of the 10th Kebbi State Assembly, where he was regarded as a prominent political figure within the Zuru Emirate.

Burial arrangements

According to the statement, details of burial arrangements and official condolences will be announced by the Kebbi State Government and the deceased’s family.

As of the time of filing this report, there has been no separate official confirmation from the Kebbi State Government.

However, the news has gained wide traction on social media, with multiple users and pages reposting the statement originally shared by Mr Diri.

Governor Nasir Idris is expected to issue an official condolence message, while funeral (Janaza) arrangements are likely to be announced following the repatriation of the late Speaker’s remains from Egypt.