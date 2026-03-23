Ultimum Limited, a fast-rising player in Nigeria’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) beverage sector and makers of the Razzl brand of carbonated soft drinks, is set to commission its brand-new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Aba, Abia State, on Wednesday, 25 March 2026.

The commissioning event will mark a significant milestone in the company’s growth trajectory and underscores its commitment to strengthening local manufacturing, creating shared value, and delivering high quality beverages to refresh Nigerians.

Located within the Osisioma industrial cluster of the state, the new facility is strategically positioned to meet the growing demand for high-quality beverages across the South-East, South-South, and other regions across Nigeria. It is powered by modern technology that ensures efficiency, consistency, and adherence to international high-quality standards.

The new plant serves as the main production hub of Razzl, which is produced in 4 exciting variants of Pamplemousse (a special and unique CSD flavour), Cola, Orange, and Lemon. By bringing production closer to its consumers, Ultimum Limited is not only improving product accessibility but also redefining the beverage experience for millions of Nigerians.

Beyond producing beverages for Nigerian consumers, the Aba plant represents a catalyst for economic growth in Abia State. It is projected to generate over hundreds of direct and indirect job opportunities across technical, administrative, and distribution careers. This move will also unlock opportunities for local and national suppliers, logistics partners, and other ancillary businesses across the value chain. Local production of Razzl will also positively impact the trade supply chain that includes distributors (called Strategic Partners by the company), wholesalers, and retailers across the territories where Razzl would be sold.

This investment aligns strongly with the Abia State Government’s industrialisation drive and reinforces Aba’s re-emergence as a key manufacturing hub of the country, supporting access to improved infrastructure and social services by the state’s residents.

Speaking ahead of the commissioning ceremony, Managing Director of Ultimum Limited, Mr Austin Ufomba, noted that the facility reflects the company’s deep confidence in Nigeria’s future.

He said, “Nigerians are some of the most hardworking and resilient people in the world, and they deserve high-quality beverages that truly refresh, energise, and support their everyday aspirations. At Ultimum Limited, our purpose is to consistently produce world-class beverages that refresh Nigerians while also meeting the highest standards of quality, safety, and taste.”

Mr Ufomba added, “We have not just built a new factory; but we have also created the capacity to deliver real refreshment at scale, empower communities, and set new benchmarks for manufacturing excellence. We are also exceptionally proud of the fact that Ultimum Limited is a Nigerian company with African roots, making us even better positioned to provide beverages that meet consumer needs, desires, and taste preferences.”

The new Ultimum Limited production plant is expected to be commissioned by the Executive Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti, senior level federal and state government officials and industry leaders, further reinforcing the growing reputation of Aba being a hub for industrial innovation and manufacturing excellence.