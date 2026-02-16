President Bola Tinubu visited Adamawa State on Monday.

During the visit, the president commissioned some projects and praised the state governor, Umaru Fintiri, for his performance.

Mr Tinubu also spoke about National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu and ex-Adamawa Governor Murtala Nyako.

Read Mr Tinubu’s full speech as shared with PREMIUM TIMES by his office below.

National Security Advisor, the son of the soil, Nuhudeen Ribadu. I must say it clearly here that you’re doing an excellent job, and we are seeing the result. With you, we will defeat the bandits and terrorists. You’re a good National Security Adviser; honest, bold, courageous and committed to the job. I believe the state of Adamawa is strongly, strongly, proud of you, because I am too.

The former governor’s here present, all the senior government officials. It gladdens the heart to notice the presence of Murtala Nyako, a friend and a traditional titled holder. Traditional and religious leaders, led by His Royal Highness, Lamido of Adamawa, Dr Aliyu Mustapha. Thank you for the courtesy, thank you for demonstrating good leadership and very committed.

I am delighted to be here In Yola and I must say, carefully and expressively, that I am grateful for the warm reception, the joy in the heart of the people. The state appeared virtually locked down, celebrating and happy. Thank you, Mr. Governor.

You’re reflecting the true commitment of a government of the people, by the people and for the people, you’re truly a reflection of who we are as a people united to achieve for our great nation.

Umaru Fintiri, I’ve seen tremendous amount of renewal, commitment from you in investments in the education of our children, and I commend your vision and commitment to development of Adamawa State.

Your statement is clear; we work together for the glory, today, tomorrow and thereafter, investing in the people and making sure that we as a nation can build together a very happy family and a tremendous unity of achievement.

Your projects that I’ve commissioned today, cut across sectors of human and institutional development; model schools that will shape the minds of our children. Investment in that kind of project is an investment in education today and tomorrow, and building a weapon against poverty. Thank you.

The eight-lane road and under-pass that will ease mobility and stimulate commerce; a modern high court that strengthens the administration of justice; and the new governor’s office, I didn’t want to come down, it’s so beautiful, relaxing and gorgeous, and it’s is wonderful that you’re a man who leaves better than you met it. Thank you very much for leaving it in much better shape. You inspire people to work hard to develop our states and our country.

As you invest in education as the greatest weapon against poverty, I must salute you.

I must salute your infrastructure vision as integral to economic growth, I will always think about today as a day road connects people to markets, farmers to buyers, our community to opportunities.

The eight-lane road and underpass we just commissioned today will not only improve traffic flow within the metropolis, but also unlock the new economic opportunities and enhance safety and attract private investments.

This is the result of a kind of careful courage. I’m glad when you were enumerating the costs of these projects, you didn’t say you have failed to pay or borrow to pay the salaries of your workers. That is the consequence of us working together, and we will achieve more macroeconomic successes, we will achieve for this country. We are investing heavily in agriculture, human capital development. We must be able to feed ourselves, feed the country. Thank you Umaru.

While we continue to encourage our governors, many of you are here present, I don’t have to mention you one by one, I must say, the solidarity that exists between federal government and subnationals is extremely encouraging. Things that I don’t have to remind you, you’ll do it, you are carrying the people along. Please continue to do so.

This is the only profitable investment in democracy, the reward of this investment is for people to be included, for us to eliminate every ramification of poverty in our society.

I’ve seen hope in the faces of the people, of many children lying along the street and the route coming from the airport. I feel greatly elated and at home.

Umaru Fintiri, thank you very much for the inspiration and commitment to humanity. Adamawa will continue to flourish.

To all the title chiefs, to the traditional leaders, to religious faith leaders, thank you for keeping the peace, working together for Adamawa, working in harmony with one another, encouraging the spirit of togetherness. It is not easy to endure macroeconomic changes and the dynamics in our politics, but I thank all of you.

I equally must not forget to say that we are grateful to the Nigerian armed forces for their commitment to liberate Nigeria from banditry and insurgency. Together, we will win. Thank you very much.

We continue to encourage our governors, we will call on citizens to continue to offer them maximum cooperation in developing their states and the country at large.

As your leader, I am assuring you of my continuous service and sacrifice. Nigeria is ours to develop once again. Thank you very much. I am a very happy man.