The Katsina State Government says it is sponsoring 34 female nurses and midwives for an eight-month special training in the German language as part of the requirement to undergo a specialised training on various aspects of nursing care in Germany.

The Commissioner for Health, Musa Adamu, stated this on Saturday, while addressing the participants before leaving the state.

He told the participants that they were chosen on merit to represent their respective local government areas.

Mr Adamu revealed that they would first participate in an eight-month special training in the German language at Koode Academy, Abuja.

“After the eight-month training in Abuja, the candidates will be going to a German institute in Lagos where they will take an examination.

“It is a condition that every candidate must have a minimum of B2 during the exam,” he said.

According to him, only those who passed the examination would be given a visa to enter Germany for the specialised training.

Mr Adamu described language as a vehicle for development, hence the need for them to work hard and master the language that would qualify them for visas to that European country for the proper training.

The commissioner further urged the candidates to be good ambassadors of the state and their respective families during their stay in Abuja and Germany.

The Assistant Director, Nursing Services, Muhammad Nuraddeen-Umar, said that the state government had expended about N100 million on their registration, accommodation and upkeep.

Mr Nuraddeen-Umar added that they would also be receiving N50,000 as a monthly allowance for the whole eight months from the state government.

He further said that after the training, they would write an examination, and a candidate must obtain at least B2 before they could get a visa to travel to Germany.

Under the arrangement, he said, their salaries would continue to be paid while the German government would also pay them while studying.

The Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Lawal Rabe, added that the candidates would be trained in various health aspects, including ICU and life-saving skills.

He also urged them to pay attention to their instructors, be good ambassadors and work hard to succeed.

(NAN)