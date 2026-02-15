A total of 18 ships are discharging petroleum products and other commodities at Apapa Lekki and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Saturday.

NPA explained that the ships were discharging buck fertiliser, general cargo, bulk sugar, gasoline, bulk urea and condensate, bulk gypsum and containers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 46 other ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive in Lagos ports between Saturday and 22 February.

NPA said that the expected ships would bring general cargoes, bulk urea, bulk wheat, empty containers, crude oil, bulk gypsum, trucks, bulk gas, bulk pallets, containers of different goods, bulk salt and petrol.

It said seven ships had arrived at the ports and were waiting to berth with bulk urea, crude oil, diesel, aviation fuel, general cargo and petrol.

