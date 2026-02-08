The Sokoto State Government has disowned a car and shop donation made to a Kaduna-based TikToker, Rahama Saidu, following widespread speculation linking the gesture to Governor Ahmed Aliyu.

In a statement on Sunday, the governor’s spokesperson said the donation, which featured in a viral social media video, had no connection whatsoever to Governor Aliyu or the Sokoto State Government.

The video showed one Sanin Jaman presenting a vehicle and a shop to Ms Saidu, reportedly in appreciation of her admiration and support for the Ahmed Aliyu-led administration.

However, the government clarified that the donation was a purely personal gesture by Mr Jaman and should not be associated with the governor or his administration.

“I want to make it categorically clear that the said donation has nothing to do with Governor Ahmed Aliyu. It was purely personal between the two of them—the giver and the beneficiary,” the statement said.

The government warned individuals against carrying out similar actions in the name of the governor or the Sokoto State Government without proper consultation, stressing that such acts could mislead the public.

It added that while the administration welcomes genuine support from well-meaning citizens, such support should be channelled through appropriate and more impactful means that directly benefit the people of the state.

The statement highlighted the government’s nine-point SMART agenda, which prioritises tackling insecurity, moral upbringing, support for vulnerable groups, including orphans, widows, and persons living with disabilities, youth empowerment, environmental sanitation, education, and healthcare delivery.

According to the government, many displaced persons affected by banditry, as well as vulnerable residents within the Sokoto metropolis, remain in urgent need of assistance despite ongoing state interventions.

“There is still room for individuals and corporate bodies to complement government efforts, especially in improving the welfare and well-being of the needy and other vulnerable groups in society,” the statement by Abubakar Bawa, Director General, Media and Publicity, Government House, Sokoto, said.