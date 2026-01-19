The Kaduna State Government has dismissed claims of mass abduction of church members in the Kajuru Local Government Area, confirmed by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), as false.

​The government and the police said security assessments conducted in the area did not support the claims of a large-scale kidnapping of church members, challenging the CAN and other residents to provide evidence of the abduction.

CAN’s chairperson in the Kajuru LGA, Enoch Kaura, earlier told PREMIUM TIMES during a telephone interview on Monday that bandits abducted about 163 worshippers during a church service in the LGA on Sunday.

Mr Kaura stated that while 172 people were initially abducted, nine escaped shortly after the attack.

“The attack occurred while members were in the middle of the service. The bandits arrived in large numbers, blocked the church entrance, and forced the congregation into the bush,” Mr Kaura explained.

“It has been confirmed that 172 people were abducted, including men, women, and children. With nine individuals having escaped, 163 people remain in captivity,” Mr Kaura stated.

After the state government’s denial of the incident, Mr Kaura insisted in a telephone interview with our reporter that a mass abduction occurred on Sunday.

He stated that the church was currently compiling a list of the victims to present to the authorities and the general public.

Police, state government disagree

But in a swift response, Kaduna State Police Commissioner, Muhammad Rabiu, described the reported incident as a “falsehood which is being peddled by conflict entrepreneurs who want to cause chaos in Kaduna State”.

Mr Rabiu addressed reporters after the State Security Council meeting at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House on Monday, challenging CAN and anyone to list the names of the kidnapped victims and other particulars.

Mr Rabiu warned rumour mongers to desist from trying to derail the prevailing peace in Kaduna State, threatening that the full wrath of the law would be visited on such merchants of falsehood.

Speaking also, the Chairman of Kajuru Local Government, Dauda Madaki, also denied a mass abduction of church members in his council area.

He said: “When he heard the rumour of the attack, we mobilised the police and other security forces to the area, Kurmin Wali, but found out that there was no attack.

“We visited the church where the so-called kidnapping took place. There was no evidence of the attack. I asked the village head, Mai Dan Zaria, and he said that there was no such attack.

“I also called the youth leader of the area, Bernard Bona, who was interviewed by the pressmen who accompanied me, and he said that no such thing happened.

‘’So, I challenge anyone to name the people that were kidnapped, and I have been waiting for this list, and no one has come forward with a name.

‘’I believe that the rumour of the kidnap is being sponsored by people who are not happy with the relative peace that Kajuru has been enjoying since the coming of this administration,’’ the council chair said.

Also, speaking, the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Sule Shauibu(SAN), said that the (state) CAN chairman and other religious leaders have interacted with the people of the area where the so-called kidnapping occurred.

‘’They found out that what was pushed out to the public sphere was completely false,” he stated.