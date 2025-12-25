The Sokoto State Government has announced new initiatives aimed at strengthening the fight against banditry, as part of broader efforts to restore peace and security across the state.

Governor Ahmad Aliyu made this known on Thursday while declaring open the 17th Regular State Executive Council (SEC) meeting held in Sokoto.

He said the new measures would complement existing security efforts being implemented in collaboration with security agencies, noting that those interventions have begun to yield positive results in several parts of the state.

According to the governor, the fresh strategy places strong emphasis on enhanced intelligence gathering, which he described as critical to effectively tracking and dismantling bandit networks operating within the state.

“Intelligence remains the backbone of any successful security operation. These new initiatives are designed to strengthen our capacity to anticipate and neutralise threats before they escalate,” Mr Aliyu said.

He noted that since assuming office, his administration has consistently prioritised security, particularly in the 13 local government areas of Sokoto State most affected by banditry.

The governor said the state government has continued to provide logistics, operational support and other critical assistance to security agencies to improve their effectiveness.

Mr Aliyu also appealed to residents to sustain their cooperation with government and security agencies, stressing that community support remains vital to achieving lasting peace.

“As a government, we are ready to do all it takes to ensure that banditry becomes history in Sokoto State. However, this goal can only be achieved with the collective support of all and sundry,” he said.

The governor commended members of the Sokoto State Executive Council for their commitment and contributions to the administration’s achievements so far, urging them to maintain the momentum in the coming year.

He also thanked the people of Sokoto State for their continued support and prayers, assuring them of improved service delivery and more dividends of democracy.

During the meeting, Mr Aliyu congratulated the newly appointed Head of the Civil Service, Abdulkadir Ahmed Mohamed, and the Senior Special Assistant on Cabinet Matters, Bande Rika, urging them to contribute meaningfully to the implementation of his administration’s nine-point Smart Innovative Agenda.

The meeting marked the final State Executive Council session for Sokoto State in 2025.