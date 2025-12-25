The Nigerian government launched the Enterprise Content Management System (ECMS) on Wednesday at the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

The ECMS, deployed on the 1Gov Cloud platform, enables electronic approvals, automated workflows, and interoperability across government, shifting decision-making from the movement of files to timely access to accurate information.

Officiating the launch in Abuja on Wednesday, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Esther Walson-Jack, said the initiative aligns with the federal government’s directive to fully digitalise work processes by 31 December, and supports the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, emphasising efficient, accountable, and digitally enabled public service.

“For a ministry that plays a strategic role in Nigeria’s economic stability and energy security, this milestone is both timely and significant. The Ministry of Petroleum Resources occupies a critical position in national development, with responsibility for policy formulation, coordination, and oversight in the oil and gas sector.

“Its efficiency directly impacts revenue generation, investment confidence, and national planning. Today’s launch, therefore, represents a deliberate shift in how work is organised, records are managed, and decisions are supported,” Mrs Walson-Jack said.

“The initiative aims to strengthen the effectiveness of the public service by enabling faster work processes, secure record management, and reduced reliance on paper.”

She said, given the ministry’s constant engagement with regulatory agencies, operators, and other Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), manual processes can no longer meet operational demands.

With this deployment, she noted that the ministry joins institutions across the federal civil service in using the ECMS, ensuring secure records, clear audit trails, efficient workflows, and a reliable institutional memory.

“This initiative is about service delivery, strengthening coordination, preserving institutional memory, and ensuring that accurate records and timely access to information support policy decisions in the petroleum sector.”

Going forward, she said, paper-based processing within the Ministry of Petroleum Resources should progressively give way to disciplined digital practice.

Also speaking, Heineken Lokpobiri, minister of state for petroleum resources (Oil), commended the head of service for the initiative.

ALSO READ: Presidency directs petroleum ministry to suspend NUPRC audit

“I would like to commend you for this bold initiative of trying to digitalise the transactions of governments and businesses in a manner that will be seamless. This is one program that is very fundamental.

“It strengthens our institutions, supports the effective use of resources, to fully unlock the potentials that exist in the oil and gas sector. It is very important for effective information management and record-keeping. It will also streamline our operations,” he said.

In her remarks, Patience Oyekunle, permanent secretary, ministry of petroleum, said this signifies transition from manual, paper-based processes to a modern digital platform that will enhance efficiency, transparency, and service delivery.

“This achievement aligns with the ongoing public service reforms championed by the federal government,” she added.