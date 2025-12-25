The newly inaugurated Governing Board of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has outlined a reform agenda aimed at repositioning the regulator as a central driver of Nigeria’s digital economy, amid rapid technological change and growing demand for digital infrastructure.

The agenda was unveiled at a board retreat where members reviewed the commission’s mandate under the Nigerian Communications Act (2003) and examined governance frameworks required to steer regulation in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

Nigeria’s telecommunications sector has grown into one of the country’s most critical economic pillars, contributing over 16 per cent to national GDP in recent years, according to official data.

With more than 170 million active mobile subscriptions and expanding broadband penetration, policymakers have increasingly shifted focus from basic connectivity to digital services, data infrastructure and innovation-led growth.

Speaking at the retreat, the Chairman of the NCC, Idris Olorunnimbe, said the board’s task goes beyond regulating traditional telecommunications services.

“The world has moved beyond connectivity as an end in itself. Connectivity is now the point of departure. The question before us is whether we merely regulate the telecoms of the past, or deliberately design the digital economy of the future,” he said.

Mr Olorunnimbe thanked President Bola Tinubu for appointing the board, noting that the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda places the digital economy at the centre of national development efforts. He also acknowledged the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, for nominating the board members and driving sector reforms.

The chairman further recognised the role of the President’s Special Adviser on Technology and Digital Economy, Idris Alubankudi Saliu, in shaping Nigeria’s broader digital reform strategy.

Experts at the retreat included Yetunde Akinloye, who led a detailed review of the Nigerian Communications Act (2003), and Paul Usoro, who spoke on board governance and oversight within a national telecommunications regulator. Other contributors included Hyacinth Nwana and Fabian Ajogwu, who both examined the future of regulation and corporate governance principles.

Reflecting on the commission’s evolution, Mr Olorunnimbe said the NCC has played a pivotal role in expanding access to mobile services and transforming communication, commerce and learning across the country. However, he said, regulation must now adapt to emerging technologies and new economic realities.

“The NCC of the future must do more than maintain stability. It must actively drive competitiveness, unlock investment, and enable innovation across the entire economy,” he said.

He identified seven priority areas for regulatory focus: next-generation networks, hyperscale data centres and cloud services, satellite and space technologies, digital identity and cybersecurity, green telecommunications, digital platforms governance, and universal access to connect the last 100 million Nigerians.

These areas, he said, reflect the growing role of digital infrastructure as a key economic infrastructure, underpinning sectors such as financial technology, creative industries, agriculture, healthcare, education, manufacturing, and national security.

On governance, the chairman said the board would prioritise evidence-based regulation, global benchmarking and ethical leadership, while enforcing the law without bias.

He commended the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Aminu Maida, and the management team for maintaining institutional stability during the period the Commission operated without a full board.

Mr Olorunnimbe also highlighted staff welfare and capacity development as critical to sustaining regulatory effectiveness.

ALSO READ: NCC strikes deal with Swedfund for 5G network security and reliability in Nigeria

In a signal of the board’s ambitions, he referenced the NCC’s recent ranking by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), which placed the Commission fourth among federal agencies in 2025.

“Fourth place is only the beginning. We are builders. We are here to build. We are here to enable. We are here to attract investment. With this Board now fully in place, we are going for number one next year,” he said.

He noted that the board’s tenure should be defined not by routine oversight, but by tangible reforms that strengthen Nigeria’s digital economy and enhance its competitiveness across Africa.