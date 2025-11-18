At least four women were killed on Tuesday after an overhead water tank collapsed on residents fetching water in the Roni Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The overhead tank, which supplied water from a solar-powered borehole, collapsed, killing the four women and injuring others.

Residents said the supporting pillars of the tank had weakened under the weight of the filled tank, leading to the collapse.

The council chairperson, Abba Ya’u, confirmed the incident to reporters. He said the local government council had sent a team to commiserate with the family of the deceased, and pay the medical bills of the injured person

The council chairperson said the incident was caused by a wind.

“I am away and on official assignment. I have directed my vice and other officials in the council to visit the scene. The local government council took all medical expenses of all the injured.

“Some of the affected patients have been discharged from the hospital. Only one woman is remaining, and she is responding to treatment.”

Also, the Chairperson of the community’s local association, Musa Lawal, described the scene as devastating.

Mr Lawal said a pregnant woman was among the four dead and they had been buried according to Islamic rites.