The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, on Tuesday inaugurated the first phase of the Qatar Sanabil Project, a comprehensive resettlement initiative featuring houses, a school, a clinic, and a shopping mall for banditry victims across the state.

The initiative, in partnership with Qatar Charity, aims to restore dignity to communities devastated by over a decade of violence, kidnappings, and displacement.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony in Kaduna, Mr Sani described the event as “one of the most consequential moments” of his life.

“Standing amidst these newly completed homes, hand-in-hand with the brave families who have endured unimaginable loss, I make this declaration with conviction: this is the most consequential moment of my life not as a Senator, not as a Governor, but as a human being,” he said.

He stressed that the project represents more than infrastructure.

“What we commemorate today is not simply a ceremony. It is a solemn act of healing. A vow honoured. A covenant fulfilled,” he stated. “This is our way of telling every widow, every orphan, every displaced soul: You are not forgotten. You are seen. You are honoured,” said Mr Sani.

The governor also unveiled empowerment tools, including cargo motorcycles, tricycles, salon kits, grinding machines, and welding equipment to support economic rehabilitation for widows, displaced persons, and unemployed youth.

“We understand that sustainable rehabilitation must include pathways to productivity. True empowerment lies in enabling people to stand on their feet with pride and purpose,” he added.

Assuring the citizens that this was just the beginning, he announced that Phase 2 of the project would soon begin, bringing more homes, schools, clinics, and boreholes to affected communities.

READ ALSO: Kaduna LGA to enforce enrollment into health insurance scheme before marriage

Representing President Bola Tinubu at the event, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, affirmed the federal government’s commitment to restoring law and order nationwide.

“Nigeria is in safe hands, and we will restore law and order. That is an assurance we are giving,” Mr Ribadu said.

President Tinubu praised the Kaduna Peace Model as a community-based approach to lasting peace, citing the reopening of the Birnin Gwari Market and the return of displaced farmers as signs of progress.

“We are wiping the tears of victims of extreme violence. We are giving everyone a space to belong and a sense of inclusion,” Tinubu said. He also commended Qatar Charity’s support and vowed to deliver “tangible, impactful, and sustainable” results to those affected.

“This fight against terrorism remains a top priority of this administration,” he concluded.