President Bola Tinubu has paid tribute to the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, describing him as a symbol of integrity, humility, and dedication to service.

The president made the remarks during the eighth day prayer held for the late traditional ruler at the Otunba Dipo Dina Stadium in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, on Sunday.

The Awujale passed away on Sunday, 13 July, and was interred the following day in accordance with Islamic rites.

According to a statement released by the Office of the Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy), Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu praised the late Awujale’s leadership, noting that he was a pride of the Yoruba race and left behind legacies worthy of emulation.

“Today marks a significant day in our nation’s history, particularly in the history of the Yoruba people. Nowhere will you find a better definition of our culture than in the life of the late Awujale,” the president said.

Mr Tinubu called on Nigerians to honour the late Awujale’s memory by embracing the values he represented.

“To honour this great man, we must be more united, bonded in the spirit he left behind, and appreciate his legacy, even in death,” he said.

He recalled the prayers and support he received from the late king during his tenure as governor of Lagos State and in the run-up to the 2023 election.

“I came to him for prayers before the election, and he gave me his blessings.I succeeded because of your support and the blessings of the late Awujale. I came to him; he blessed me and said, ‘You will win that election, ‘” the president stated.

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, who also attended the prayer service, commended President Tinubu for his presence. He said it underscored the strong relationship between the president and the late Awujale.

“Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona was more than a monarch. He lived a full life of 91 years, with 65 years on the throne. His reign brought development not only to Ijebuland but across the Western region and Nigeria as a whole,” he said.

Other dignitaries in attendance included Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State, Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, and former Ogun State Governors Olusegun Osoba and Ibikunle Amosun.

The ceremony was marked by prayers and reflections on the late king’s life and legacy.

Discord over burial persists

Mr Tinubu’s tribute comes amid controversy surrounding the late traditional ruler’s burial, which was conducted according to Islamic rites.

The late Awujale practiced Islam as a religion before his demise. He was also a staunch advocate for the burial of traditional rulers according to their faith rather than the traditional way.

In 2020, he pushed for a bill that legally empowers traditional rulers to be installed and buried in accordance with their religious faith. Two years later, in 2022, Governor Abiodun signed the Ogun State Chieftaincy Bill into law.

The bill, titled, ‘Obas, Chiefs, Council of Obas and Traditional Council law of Ogun State’, sought to curb “fetish” practices in the process of installing and burying traditional rulers in the state.

The death of the late Awujale was a litmus test for the implementation of the bill, as he was buried according to his faith.

However, traditionalists argue that traditional rulers installed through traditional means should be buried according to customary rites. They warn that any diversion from this could undermine Yoruba cultural practices.

On Monday, tensions flared during the late Ajuwale’s burial when Adedire Adetona, the king’s eldest son, barred the traditionalists from gaining access to the premises where the king was to be buried.

After the incident, videos emerged online showing traditional rulers criticising the practice of burying kings according to Christian or Muslim rites.

They called on kingmakers to make future candidates swear to uphold traditional customs and told traditional leaders who would not comply to vacate the throne.

