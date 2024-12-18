The Government of Cross River State has extended the maternity leave from three to six months to give nursing mothers enough time to breastfeed their babies.

The directive is contained in a circular dated 16 December. The News Agency of Nigeria obtained the circular from the Office of the Head of Service in Calabar on Wednesday.

According to the circular issued by the Head of Service, Innocent Eteng, the new directive takes effect from 20 December.

Mr Eteng stated that the decision to increase the maternity leave was “necessitated by the state’s poor record of exclusive breast-feeding”, which stood at 38.95 per cent in the 2023 WHO rating

“Given this poor percentage, the governor has approved that henceforth, every child born in the state be entitled to six months exclusive breastfeeding, which will improve the health and wellbeing of the child in the state.

“Accordingly, maternity leave is hereby elongated from three months to six months for all nursing mothers in the state civil/public service,” the circular read.

