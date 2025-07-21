Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State was involved in a car accident on Sunday along the Daura–Katsina highway, the state government has announced.

In a statement released by his spokesperson, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, the accident occurred while the governor was on official duty.

The statement described the incident as “a minor road accident” and assured the public that the governor did not sustain any serious injuries.

“We are pleased to confirm that the Governor is in good health and stable condition,” the statement read. “Governor Radda remains in high spirits and expresses his gratitude to Almighty Allah for His protection, as well as Katsina citizens and well-wishers for their prayers and concern.”

Shortly after issuing the statement, Mr Mohammed posted a video of the governor on Facebook, in which Mr Radda, speaking in Hausa, confirmed he was “hale and hearty” but still undergoing treatment following the crash. He thanked supporters and members of the public for their prayers and good wishes.

Governor Radda, a former director-general of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), was elected governor of Katsina State in the 2023 general elections on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He succeeded former Governor Aminu Bello Masari and has since focused his administration on security, youth empowerment, and economic revitalisation in the northwestern state.

The full circumstances of the accident involving Governor Radda remain unclear, and it is not yet known how many vehicles were involved or whether any of the governor’s aides sustained injuries.

