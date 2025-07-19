Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU), Anyigba, Kogi, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of its lecturer, Olabode Abimbola-Ibikunle, calling on the public to refrain from speculations until the facts are fully established.

The PAAU Registrar, Yahaya Alilu, in statement in Lokoja, described the incident as “tragic and disturbing”.

The registrar called for a thorough investigation into the cause and circumstances surrounding the lecturer’s death, which occurred in the company of a student, Glory Ojochegbe-Samuel.

“This is because some unverified reports are linking the names of other students, including Miss Bello Yahaya-Lubabat of the Department of Educational Administration and Planning, to the incident.

“The university firmly dissociates Miss Bello Yahaya-Lubabat and other students from the matter and cautions against the spread of unfounded associations that may harm the reputations of innocent persons.

“We therefore, kindly urge the public and the media to refrain from speculations or drawing premature conclusions until the facts are fully established.

“PAAU remains committed to upholding the values of truth, fairness, and justice, and we respectfully appeal for restraint and responsible reportage as investigations continue.”

NAN reports that Mr Abimbola-Ibikunle, died at a hotel in Anyigba, and was later reported to the police by the hotel manager.

The Kogi Police Command Spokesperson, William Ovye-Aya, confirmed the incident to NAN, and said an autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death.

Mr Ovye-Aya said that the hotel manager, Moses Friday, had reported that a 22-year-old 200-level student of PAAU, Gloria Samuel, rushed to the reception to alert the staff that the lecturer had collapsed after their encounter.

The police, he said, swung into action by rushing the lecturer to a hospital, where he was confirmed dead by a doctor.

According to him, investigation is ongoing and further action will be taken based on the findings. (NAN)

