The Kano State Government has urged the residents to ensure animals intended for sacrifice during the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir are healthy and safe for consumption.

This is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Kano by the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Health, Nablusi Ahmad.

He quoted the Commissioner for Health, Abubakar Labaran, as saying that the advice was aimed at safeguarding public health and preventing the spread of zoonotic diseases.

Mr Labaran emphasised the need for residents to be vigilant and only purchase and slaughter animals certified to be healthy.

He warned that some animal-borne diseases could be transmitted to humans, especially when meat is not properly handled or cooked.

“Special attention should be given to how the meat is cooked. Thorough cooking is crucial to eliminate harmful microorganisms and pathogens that may be present in the animal,” he said.

The commissioner particularly urged mothers and food handlers to ensure safe preparation of meat to prevent food-borne illnesses.

Mr Labaran also stressed the importance of hygiene during meat preparation, advising households to wash meat thoroughly with clean water before cooking or storage.

He reassured the residents of the government’s readiness to respond to any public health emergencies during the Sallah celebrations.

According to him, the state government, under Governor Abba Yusuf, had adequately stocked health facilities with essential drugs and emergency supplies to provide prompt medical assistance.

He reiterated the ministry’s commitment to preventive healthcare and called on the public to adhere to health advisories, especially during festive periods.

Mr Labaran extended warm Sallah greetings to the residents and wished them a peaceful, joyful and healthy Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

(NAN)

