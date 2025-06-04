Some ram sellers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Wednesday attributed the high cost of rams to insecurity and low supply from the Northwest.

The traders, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during a market survey in Abuja, said the low supply was also due to the closure of Nigeria’s borders.

Ahmed Mai-Samari, a livestock dealer at the Dei-Dei livestock market, told NAN that rams supplied to major cities were far below expectations compared to 2024, especially from neighbouring countries.

“You know we mostly get these animals from Niger and other nearby countries that share borders with us in the North, especially the moderately sized ones.

“Now, we have to rely solely on local supply from household livestock farmers, which is limited.

“Many traders have even left the business for more profitable ventures,” he said.

He noted that the price of rams had doubled compared to 2025, attributing this to rising transportation costs and the overall cost of living.

“A ram that sold for N200,000 in 2024 now goes for N400,000. Only the rich can afford it now.

“Prices vary depending on size: smaller rams cost between N150,000 and N190,000, medium ones go for N200,000 to N250,000, while large rams range from N350,000 to as much as N1 million,” he explained.

Similarly, Mr Sanusi Abdullahi, a roadside livestock trader in Dutse, said ram prices ranged from N200,000 to N700,000.

He added that sourcing the animals locally had been stressful and costly due to limited access from Niger Republic, likely caused by ongoing political tensions.

“I and my boys had to go from village to village across different states, gather the rams, and transport them here. It hasn’t been easy,” he said.

On sales, Mr Abdullahi revealed he had sold only seven out of about 120 rams in two days, though he remained hopeful of selling at least half before Sallah, even at minimal profit.

In Bwari, another roadside trader, Mustapha Aminu, popularly known as “Biggie,” also lamented low patronage, blaming it on inflation and economic hardship.

According to him, while many Muslims wish to participate in the Eid el-Kabir sacrifice, most can no longer afford it.

“Even though the cheapest ram at my stand goes for N100,000, only a few people have bought so far. This time last year, I had sold nearly all my stock.

“Things were tough then too but this year is worse. Still, we hope sales will pick up closer to Sallah,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hameed Raji, a buyer in Bwari, said he had opted for a goat instead of a ram due to the high cost.

He explained that he bought an average-sized goat for N70,000, which he planned to slaughter for his family and friends.

Similarly, Rukayya Abdullahi said she and her husband chose to buy and slaughter three big chickens at N20,000 each instead of a ram.

“This will not only serve our visitors but also save us from borrowing money to buy a ram.

“By Allah’s grace, we hope to afford a ram next year,” she said.

Eid el-Kabir is celebrated globally by Muslim faithful and involves the slaughter of rams as part of worship, symbolising sacrifice and sharing meals with loved ones.

(NAN)

