Six months after a petrol tanker explosion in Jigawa State, the state government says some who pledged financial support for the victims were yet to redeem the pledges.

The tanker exploded in Majia town in Taura Local Government Area on 14 October last year.

A panel set up by the state government to investigate the incident said 209 persons were killed and 99 others injured in the accident.

On Tuesday, the government’s spokesperson, Sagir Ahmed, told reporters that the government directed the disbursement of the N839,686,580 redeemed while awaiting the remaining pledges. He said over N1.6 billion was pledged, but just over N839 million has been redeemed.

Mr Ahmed said the redeemed pledges from individuals, groups, corporate organisations and institutions would be distributed to the 210 victims, including those injured and the families of the deceased.

“When the incident occurred, various individuals came and sympathised and so many pledges were made.

“It’s very easy to announce a donation. For some, it’s even impossible to get them. Mr Ahmed said the delay was a result of that.

The official said a committee chaired by the Secretary to the State Government, Bala Ibrahim, was tasked to follow up with those who have yet to redeem their pledges.

However, he didn’t name those who were yet to fulfil their pledges.

But PREMIUM TIMES understands that the 19 northern state governments pledged to donate N50 million each, but Kano and Sokoto donated N100 million each.

The donation was announced by Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, the chairman of the Northern Nigeria Governors’ Forum.

Also, the Dangote Foundation donated N1 million to each family that lost a member and N250,000 to each of the Injured victims. The President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, announced the donation at the Presidential Lodge in Government House, Dutse.

Also, the Emeka Offor Foundation donated N150 million, while members of the House of Representatives announced the donation of N100 million.

Several other individuals, including the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, also pledged to donate various sums.

