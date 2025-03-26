Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has accepted the resignation of Muhammad Idris, his commissioner for Internal Security and Special Service, from his cabinet.
The governor appointed Mr Idris, a retired Nigerian Army major-general, as the ministry’s pioneer commissioner in August.
The governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature, announced the development in a statement late Tuesday.
He said Governor Yusuf expressed his appreciation for Mr Idris’s services as the pioneer head of the ministry.
“We thank Major General Muhammad Inuwa Idris (Rtd) for his unwavering commitment and contributions to the development of Kano State right from his days in the military career. We wish him a peaceful and fulfilling retirement as he transitions into a well-deserved rest from public service,” the governor said.
“Despite his brief tenure, Mr Idris is credited with laying a strong foundation for the ministry. Governor Yusuf expressed confidence that his successor would build on these efforts to establish a clear operational framework for the ministry,” the statement stated.
His resignation comes barely four months after Mohammed Diggol, the state’s former commissioner for Project Monitoring and Evaluation, resigned last January.
No reason was given for the two commissioners’ resignations, but Mr Diggol was seen with the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, alongside others soon after his resignation, raising speculation that he will join the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.
