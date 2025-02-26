The Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, has ordered a probe after residents of Birnin Kudu Local Government Area booed his official for alleged false claims on government projects in the area.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Abdullahi Kainuwa, drew wild protests from listeners on Sunday while enumerating his ministry’s performance at a citizens’ engagement programme organised by the state government.

The programme was initiated by Governor Namadi as a feedback mechanism where he and his officials meet local people on development challenges at the grassroots.

On Sunday, Mr Namadi and his predecessor, Muhammad Badaru, who is the Minister of Defence, found themselves placating the angry residents over alleged failed healthcare projects in the area.

The event turned rowdy when Mr Kainuwa claimed over N2 billion was spent on a project at the Birnin Kudu School of Nursing and more on other projects in the area.

The locals rebuffed his remarks with chants of, “He is lying, he is lying, nothing like that happened in Birnin Kudu, “He is dragging you backwards”, and “We do not agree with him”, forcing the governor to intervene.

A video showed how the commissioner was forced to pause his speech twice by the heckling crowd.

At a point, Mr Kainuwa, said, “No, I am saying the truth” as the residents continued their protests.

The residents also disputed claims by the head of the state’s empowerment agency, Habibu Kanya, over his achievements in Birnin Kudu.

Responding, the governor said the public’s outcry reflected the purpose of the citizens’ engagement programme.

He said the forum was organised to obtain direct complaints from the people instead of relying on government officials and politicians.

Mr Namadi said the government would get to the bottom of the issues and told the residents he would set up a panel to look into their complaints.

“This is the essence of this programme. It is intended to bring government closer to the people, to ensure that every claim made by us is not disputed.

“We have listened to what the people of Birnin Kudu have said here and I can assure you that we will take action,” Mr Namadi said.

Several commissioners, including for Works and Transport, Gambo Shuaibu, Higher Education Science and Technology, Isa Chamo, and Special Duties, Auwalul Sankara, also spoke about their achievements in the area.

