Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu, has highlighted the role of education in transforming governance across Africa.

Speaking in Lagos on Tuesday during an information session where he presented an overview of the African School of Governance (ASG), Mr Moghalu noted that education is important in shaping both “leadership and followership” across the continent.

In October 2024, Mr Moghalu was appointed as the inaugural president of ASG in Kigali, Rwanda. It was founded by Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda, and Hailemariam Desalegn, former Prime Minister of Ethiopia.

Mr Moghalu highlighted that poor governance in Africa stems from a lack of structured leadership education, emphasising ASG’s commitment to addressing this gap by integrating leadership training for future African leaders.

“The biggest challenge facing governance in Africa is not just leadership but also followership. Educating both leaders and the governed is essential for creating accountable and effective systems,” he stated.

According to Mr Moghalu, ASG seeks to nurture a new generation of leaders by offering programmes that emphasise policy innovation, ethical governance, and economic development.

African identity in governance

Mr Moghalu stressed the need to embrace and promote African culture, noting that development must be rooted in indigenous identity rather than external influences.

“We have to learn governance in the context of Africa. We are Africans, and we must now think in that way, not copy and paste from other civilisations or other cultures. We have our own cultures,” he said.

He further emphasised the importance of acknowledging traditional institutions in governance, adding that the exclusion of traditional leaders from governance has created tension, which could be resolved by formally integrating them into advisory roles.

“Traditional institutions and traditional leaders must be part of governance in our societies. They are a reality, but we continue to ignore them,” he added.

Goals of ASG

Speaking on ASG’s short- and long-term goals, Mr Moghalu outlined the immediate priority as successfully recruiting for the Master of Public Administration (MPA) and Executive Master of Public Administration (EMPA) programmes, both set to launch in June.

In the medium term, he noted that ASG aims to have its first cohort graduate within two years and assess its impact within five years.

Over the long term, the institution plans to evaluate the influence of its alumni on governance in Africa and globally over a 10-year period.

He acknowledged the challenges of establishing a unique institution like ASG, noting scepticism about governance education.

He emphasised the need for inspirational teachers and a strong philosophical foundation rooted in Africa’s history and cultural evolution.

Combating corruption through education

Another key issue raised at the forum was corruption in Africa and the urgent need to integrate ethics and accountability into leadership training.

Attendees, including representatives from African Leadership University (ALU), Harvard Kennedy School, and Lagos Business School, among others, suggested that combating corruption goes beyond enforcement and requires a shift in public perception.

In response, Mr Moghalu said ASG plans to introduce courses that analyse the economic costs of corruption, teaching future leaders how to navigate and dismantle corrupt systems.

Application process

In her remarks, Ngozichukwu Njemanze, Director and Senior Policy Adviser, as well as Chief of Staff to the President of ASG, said ASG aims to equip professionals in both the public and private sectors with interdisciplinary skills tailored to African challenges.

Ms Njemanze noted that scholarships and financial aid are available, encouraging early applications, with final decisions expected by 31 July.

She noted that the MPA programme’s first cohort will commence in September 2025, while the Executive Fellowship in Public Administration (EFPA) programme is set to launch in 2026.

“The admissions process is merit-based and need-blind. Financial aid is available, but applicants must first gain admission before applying for scholarships,” she said.

Mr Moghalu reiterated that ASG’s commitment to diversity is reflected in its admissions policy, which welcomes non-Africans with professional or research interactions on the continent.

He added that ASG is currently recruiting highly competent African faculty members and students.

He called for collective efforts in promoting governance education, urging stakeholders to support ASG’s vision of producing competent and ethical leaders for Africa’s future.

“With the right education and leadership training, Africa can revolutionise governance, making accountability, transparency, and economic growth the norm rather than the exception,” he said.

