No fewer than four persons lost their lives during a building demolition exercise at Rimin Zakara village in Ungogo Local Government Area of Kano State.
The incident occurred at about 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, when government officials, accompanied by security operatives, stormed the area for building demolition.
According to an eyewitness, Ishaq Mohammad, the demolition team met with resistance from some people in the area, leading to the deadly fracas.
He said that security operatives allegedly fired at the attackers, killing two on the spot, while two others who sustained injuries died later at the hospital.
Mr Mohammad, who is also a landowner in the community, said that over 40 houses were demolished during the operation.
Ibrahim Abdullahi, the public relations officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state, who confirmed the incident, said the security personnel were deployed to protect government property but met with hostilities.
He said that some elements in the community attacked the corps personnel, injured one officer and damaged their vehicles.
A source at the state Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning said the land in dispute belongs to the Bayero University Kano (BUK).
He said the state government would soon respond to the incident.
(NAN)
