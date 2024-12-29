The Nigerian Army has announced that it has arrested a woman who supplies arms and ammunition to terrorist kingpin Bello Turji.

Sunday’s announcement comes about a week after the army announced the detention of some of Mr Turji’s suspected lieutenants.

PREMIUM TIMES reported, however, that the terrorist released a video on Christmas Day, saying those arrested were ‘innocent’ elderly people in his ancestral community.

He threatened reprisal attacks on communities in Zamfara and other parts of north-west Nigeria where he operates.

On Sunday morning, the army announced that troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force North West, Operation Fansan Yamma, apprehended the 25-year-old suspected female ammunition courier, Shamsiyya Ahadu.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Coordinator of the Joint Media Coordination Centre of the operation, Abubakar Abdullahi.

According to the statement, Ms Ahadu was arrested on 28 December alongside her accomplice, a motorcyclist, Ahmed Husaini, in the Badarawa area of Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

She was found in possession of 764 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and six magazines meant to be delivered to Mr Turji’s camp.

“Her arrest followed an intelligence report regarding the movement of the terrorists’ logistics along the road from Kware to Badarawa communities in the Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“In response to the development, troops of Operation Fansan Yamma promptly established a roadblock leading to the apprehension of the suspects.

“Both suspects are currently undergoing investigation by appropriate authorities,” the spokesperson added.

Mr Abdullahi, a lieutenant colonel, reiterated the commitment of the troops to dismantling all terrorist networks as well as preventing the illegal movement of arms and ammunition within their theatre of operation.

“Members of the public are therefore urged not to relent in their efforts at providing credible information that would lead to the arrest of wanted terrorists and their collaborators,” he wrote.

The statement appreciated the sustained local support the troops are enjoying from residents of the area towards the fulfilment of the operation’s mandate.

