The Nigerian Army says the troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), a joint task force in the North-east, have rescued 360 abducted people from a Boko Haram camp in the Mandara mountain axis of Gwoza, Borno State.

Although locals and security sources said Boko Haram released the captives, the army said they were rescued following a major intelligence-led operation.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Boko Haram insurgents abducted 416 people, including minors, when they invaded Ngoshe in March.

Following the raid, the group released a propaganda video filmed inside Ngoshe in which a commander boasted that it would hold the community through Ramadan and observe Eid-el-Fitr prayers at the Ngoshe Central Mosque.

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The threat became moot as subsequent clearance operations by troops of Operation Hadin Kai forced the insurgents out of the area.

By the day of Eid al-Fitr, the troops and local worshippers were able to safely observe prayers at the same mosque, dealing a symbolic blow to the group’s propaganda.

A few weeks after the abduction, the terrorists released a video on 10 April showing the captives.

In another video released on 19 April, a Boko Haram commander identified as Mallam Abu issued a 72-hour ultimatum demanding a N5 billion ransom and warned against any military rescue attempt.

On 17 May, the captives appeared in another video, lamenting their ordeal in the mountainous terrain and pleading for help from government authorities.

The rescue operation

In a statement on Sunday, the acting spokesperson for Operation Hadin Kai, Haruna Sani, said the rescue mission was the result of weeks of intelligence gathering, surveillance and operational planning.

According to him, the operation was launched after security agencies received credible intelligence pinpointing the location of the hostages and identifying an insurgent support network sustaining the camp.

He said military intelligence personnel subsequently combined human intelligence, signals intelligence, and surveillance operations using unmanned aerial systems and long-range reconnaissance patrols to map the area, monitor insurgent activities and assess the condition of the captives.

Mr Sani, a lieutenant colonel, said a breakthrough came after intelligence operatives successfully penetrated the terrorist network, providing detailed information on the exact location of the abductees, the disposition of insurgent commanders and planned movement routes.

He added that coordinated information and psychological operations also created confusion within the insurgents’ ranks, weakening their command structure ahead of the assault.

Acting on the intelligence, troops launched a multi-axis operation under the cover of darkness, isolating the objective area and blocking potential escape routes.

“The operation achieved complete tactical surprise, overwhelming the terrorists before an organised response could be mounted,” he said.

The army spokesperson said several insurgents fled into the surrounding mountainous terrain while others surrendered as troops advanced on the enclave.

Following the assault, soldiers secured and evacuated the hostages, who were subjected to medical screening before being moved to safe locations for treatment and humanitarian assistance.

Two infants died

However, Mr Sani disclosed that two infants died from exhaustion caused by the difficult terrain and the harsh conditions they endured during their captivity.

He described the rescue as one of the most significant hostage recovery operations conducted in the North-east in recent times and a major setback for the terrorist group.

Mr Sani said the military high command commended the troops involved in the mission, noting that the success demonstrated the effectiveness of intelligence-led operations and the growing coordination among security agencies.

He added that the high command also assured the public that follow-up clearance operations are ongoing to track down fleeing insurgents, dismantle remaining support networks and prevent future abductions in the region.