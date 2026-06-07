The Nigeria Police Force has released a documentary detailing an 18-month investigation into a notorious “one chance” syndicate arrested for allegedly robbing, kidnapping and extorting dozens of commuters across Abuja.

“One-chance” refers to the robbery where innocent commuters board a local taxi, thinking it is safe, only to be robbed by the driver in connivance with some of the other passengers in the vehicle.

The documentary, which chronicles an 18-month police investigation, was presented by Force New Media, a newly formed public relations unit headed by a police spokesperson, Aliyu Giwa, a chief superintendent of police (CSP).

It details the operation of the Force Intelligence Department Special Tactical Squad (FIDSTS) that led to the arrest of the syndicate led by Solomon Abok, the alleged gang leader. It exposes the methods used by the criminal network to target unsuspecting passengers.

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Victor Godfrey, the commander of the squad, featured in the documentary, accused the suspects of “armed robbery and kidnapping.”

According to the police, about 45 victims have reported falling prey to the syndicate since 2025.

The investigation also uncovered links to several high-profile cases, including the deaths of two nurses in separate incidents in January and February 2026.

Mr Godfrey, an assistant commissioner of police (ACP), said his team had been tracking the suspects since 31st of January 2025 after they “abducted” a woman and extorted N11 million from her.

“We have been on their trail,” the police commander said, adding that the gang leader, Mr Adok, changed “hotels and homes” frequently.

The breakthrough came on 2 June when operatives arrested him following “sustained operations,” Mr Godfrey added.

Victims featured in the documentary recounted harrowing experiences at the hands of the syndicate. One female victim, filmed from behind probably for safety reasons, said she and a friend boarded a vehicle at Area 8 in Abuja while returning from work, only to discover it was operated by the criminals.

She alleged that gang members tied their hands, blindfolded them, and assaulted them. She further narrated that their phones and other valuables were stolen, and the syndicate used the devices to obtain loans and transfer money from their bank accounts.

“They collected my iPhone 11 Pro, my other (three) phones, my friend’s laptop and two phones. They used our phones to borrow money from loan apps, extorted money from our bank accounts and beat us mercilessly,” she said.

The woman said among the syndicate was a man she described as a soldier. However, the police did not mention this.

Following their arrests, the gang leader and David Francis, one of his team members who claimed he was just recruited in March, described how they operated.

Mr Francis, a 22-year-old from Cross River State, said he was recruited while unemployed. He said he had gone on operations with the team four times, explaining that his main role was to withdraw money from victims’ accounts through Point of Sale (POS) operators.

He said he was arrested around the Central Area where he had gone to withdraw a sum of N1.449 million.

Mr Godfrey, the police commander, said the syndicate had caused enough pain to residents of Abuja, adding their arrest was a relief and a jubilation for the police and the victims.

The police said efforts are ongoing to apprehend other members of the network. The police noted that they are committed to protecting lives and property.

The police also shared safety tips with residents, urging them to remain vigilant, avoid boarding suspicious vehicles, use verified ride-hailing services whenever possible, share trip details with trusted contacts and promptly report suspicious activities to law enforcement authorities.

“The takedown of this one chance syndicate is a demonstration of that commitment in action and a clear signal that no gang, however organised, is beyond the reach of the law,” the police said.

One-chance robbery is a recurring criminal pattern in Abuja, as official police data underscores. The police recorded 263 cases of one-chance robbery in the FCT in 2024 alone, leading to over 70 arrests. VIDEO CREDIT: Official Facebook Page of the Nigeria Police Force