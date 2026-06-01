No fewer than eight people have been killed, and 10 others injured, by gunmen who attacked Gwon-Ajang village in Foron District of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Residents said the attack occurred at about 10 p.m. on Sunday when the assailants opened fire on villagers gathered for a birthday celebration.

Witnesses said the attackers shot indiscriminately, forcing residents to flee for safety as panic spread across the area.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM), Rwang Tengwong, confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

According to him, those who sustained injuries are receiving treatment at the hospital.

A resident, Bishop Iliya, said the victims had gathered for a social event when the gunmen struck.

“The people were gathered for a birthday celebration when the gunmen arrived and started shooting at everything in sight. It is a painful and unfortunate situation for our community,” he said.

Mr Iliya lamented the recurring attacks on communities in Plateau and called for stronger security measures to protect residents.

Security personnel were reportedly deployed to the area following the attack.

The BYM expressed concern over the renewed violence and urged security agencies to take decisive action to apprehend those responsible.

The latest incident adds to a growing list of attacks recorded across Plateau State in recent weeks.

On 11 May, two young men, Peter Dung, 22, and Amos Danbwarang, 19, were killed in an ambush at Kyeng village in the Bachi District of Riyom Local Government Area. The Berom Youth Moulders Association reported that the attackers fled into nearby bushes after the shooting.

Two days earlier, on 9 May, at least 12 people, including pregnant women and children, were killed during a midnight attack on Ngbra-Zongo village in Bassa Local Government Area.

Amnesty International later condemned the killings, describing them as evidence of the Nigerian government’s failure to address persistent insecurity in Plateau.

The rights organisation said entire families were reportedly attacked inside their homes during the assault and called for justice for victims and survivors.

The Bassa attack came days after another deadly incident in the Nding Susut community of the Barkin Ladi Local Government Area.

On 5 May, gunmen attacked the community, killing five people, including four women and a nine-year-old boy, while three others sustained injuries.

The police confirmed the attack and subsequently deployed additional tactical teams and operational assets to the area.

Police spokesperson Alfred Alabo said the state command had reinforced security presence in Barkin Ladi to prevent further attacks and assist in ongoing investigations.

The violence has continued despite recent assurances by Governor Caleb Mutfwang that his administration would strengthen security measures across vulnerable communities.

During visits to communities affected by attacks in Barkin Ladi and Bassa, the governor reiterated the ban on night mining and night grazing, describing them as part of broader efforts to restore order and improve security.

Mr Mutfwang also assured residents that perpetrators of violence would be identified and brought to justice.

Security concerns have remained high in Plateau in recent months, particularly in Barkin Ladi, Bassa, Riyom and Mangu local government areas, where recurring attacks have led to deaths, injuries and displacement of residents.

As of the time of filing this report, calls and text messages sent to the Police Public Relations Officer of the Plateau State Police Command, Alfred Alabo, seeking comments on the attack were not responded to.

The incident is expected to further heighten calls for stronger security measures and increased protection for rural communities across the state.