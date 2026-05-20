Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday appeared before the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential screening panel, pledging to tackle insecurity nationwide.

A statement issued by Atiku’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, after the exercise described the engagement as beyond routine party procedures.

It said the exercise provided the former vice-president with an opportunity to present practical solutions to rescue Nigeria from economic stagnation and security challenges.

The statement quoted Atiku as expressing concern over mass unemployment, institutional decline and persistent insecurity, which, he said, had exposed citizens to kidnappings, killings and violent attacks.

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He said that Nigeria could not continue on its current path, where hardship persisted, businesses collapsed, and investor confidence declined because of uncertain economic policies.

Atiku stated that his economic blueprint would focus on job creation, private-sector expansion, fiscal discipline, stable macroeconomic management, and attracting sustainable investments into Nigeria.

He said his security agenda would prioritise intelligence-driven operations, improved inter-agency collaboration, decentralised security structures and decisive actions against criminal activities across the country.

“At this defining moment in our national life, Nigeria does not need experiments. It needs tested leadership and courage to make necessary national decisions,” he said.

The presidential aspirant reaffirmed his commitment to building a secure, united and prosperous Nigeria where citizens could live peacefully and pursue opportunities with dignity and confidence.

(NAN)