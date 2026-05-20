The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has screened and cleared Peter Obi to contest the party’s presidential primary ahead of the 2027 general elections.

NDC’s screening committee, chaired by a former governor of Ebonyi State, Sam Egwu, cleared Mr Obi on Tuesday, according to a video tweet on the party’s X handle.

In the video, Mr Egwu said the committee screened Mr Obi and was satisfied with the responses at his committee sitting.

“This is to certify that, following the screening of the presidential aspirant of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), His Excellency Peter Obi, and having satisfied and complied with all the requirements of the constitution of the party, the Electoral Act, and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, dealing with eligibility to contest the presidential election, and given the satisfactory answers given by him to all questions by members of the committee, he is hereby cleared to contest in the presidential primaries of the party for the 2027 presidential election on dates to be announced by the party,” he said.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Reacting via his official X account on Wednesday, Mr Obi said the screening, which included the review of his academic credentials, lasted more than two hours.

“During the process, I also addressed questions regarding my vision for a new Nigeria and the type of leadership our nation urgently needs right now,” he wrote.

He commended the screening committee for their thorough and professional approach and the party leadership for upholding the democratic process.

Mr Obi, who contested the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the Labour Party (LP), joined a coalition of opposition leaders led by former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, which later fused into the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

However, Mr Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso left the ADC on 3 May to join the NDC, citing internal issues within the former.