A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara, Bashir Bolarinwa, has pledged to prioritise the security of lives and property, as well as human capital development, if elected into office.

Speaking at the formal declaration of his intention to contest the state’s governorship election in 2027, Mr Bolarinwa said his administration, if elected, would decisively tackle insecurity across the state while investing heavily in education, healthcare and skills development to unlock the potential of the people.

The declaration, witnessed by thousands of party members and Mr Bolarinwa’s supporters from within and outside the state, comes against the backdrop of rising insecurity in parts of Kwara, where bandits have, in recent times, carried out killings and kidnappings, heightening public concern.

Mr Bolarinwa said the safety of citizens would be non-negotiable under his leadership, adding: “We will decisively tackle and comprehensively address insecurity at all levels, ensuring the safety of lives and property across every part of the state.”

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

He added that beyond security, his administration would focus on human capital development as a cornerstone for sustainable growth.

“We will invest in education, healthcare and skills acquisition, ensuring that our youths and women are empowered as drivers of growth and stability,” he said.

Mr Bolarinwa said his decision to run was driven by a sense of duty and a desire to serve the people at a higher level.

“Today, I stand before you not just as a politician, but as a son of the soil who understands the struggles and aspirations of our people,” he said.

He described his political journey as one rooted in service, having served as a councillor, local government chairman, member of the National Assembly and later as Kwara State party chairman.

According to him, these experiences have prepared him for the task ahead.

“Our state stands at a critical point where we must deepen development, expand opportunities, and ensure that governance reflects fairness, inclusion and justice,” Bolarinwa said.

He promised to build an inclusive Kwara where no part feels marginalised and where economic opportunities are accessible to all.

“We will strengthen our economy through innovation, agriculture and enterprise development, while delivering people-centred governance driven by transparency and accountability,” he added.

Mr Bolarinwa also called on party leaders, stakeholders and residents of the state to support his ambition, saying: “This is a collective mission, a movement for a better, stronger and more inclusive Kwara. I cannot do it alone.”

He commended President Bola Tinubu for the giant strides he has made at the national level with the Renewed Hope Agenda, promising renewed hope for the good people of the state.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Central Planning Committee for BOB 2027, Abolaji Afolabi, said Bolarinwa’s aspiration represents a broader vision for the state.

“It is about the collective yearning of our people for a Kwara that works for everyone, where opportunity is a right, not a privilege,” he said.

Mr Afolabi said consultations across the state showed that residents were ready for purposeful and competent leadership.

“We are confident that this is the leadership Kwara needs at this critical moment,” he added.

The declaration ceremony was attended by many dignitaries, including Ezekiel Yisa, former Speaker of the Kwara House of Assembly (1999-2013); Rt. Hon. Raphael Adetiba, Deputy Speaker, KWHA (2019-2013); Adebayo Adisa, Ifelodun Elder; Isiaka Jimoh, former commissioner of finance and governorship candidate, Alliance for Democracy, Kwara State; Mustapha Sego, chairman, NURTW, Lagos State; Baba Bako, APC Elder and Nasir Alkali, APC Elder.

Others were Sheu Ibrahim, APC Elder; Adebayo Adeyinka, SSA to Mr President on Grassroot Sports Development; Azeez Afolabi, former chairman, SDP, Kwara State; Gbenle Adeyemi, APC Elder; Lasisi Abidoye(rtd) and Former President, Omu-aran Development Association; Sunday Oyebiyi, former chairman, Moro Local Government, Kwara State and Abogunrin, former chairman, Ifelodun Local Government, Kwara State.

Hon. Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa (BOB)

Media Office

28th April, 2026