The proprietor of Daarulkitab Islamic Training Centre in Zariagi, Kogi State, Mohammed Tajudeen, has disputed official claims that several abducted pupils were rescued by security operatives, saying they in fact escaped on their own during the attack.

Mr Tajudeen told journalists during an on-site assessment that the pupils earlier counted among those “rescued” had fled into nearby bushes amid the chaos when terrorists stormed the school late Sunday night.

“They were not rescued,” the school owner said, adding “those who are available now” ran and hid in the bush when the attackers came.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the terrorists invaded the school premises on 26 April, firing shots and abducting pupils as well as two relatives of the proprietor.

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Mr Tajudeen’s account contradicts earlier statements by the Kogi State government and the police, which credited security forces with rescuing multiple victims.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, had said 15 pupils were freed following a “swift” response, while the police later put the figure at 17, citing a joint security operation.

The police had explained that the attack took place around 11:45 p.m. at the Islamic school, which also houses an orphanage, and is located in a remote area along the Kabba Junction axis.

According to the command, 26 persons, including pupils and two women identified as the proprietor’s wives, were initially abducted.

However, Mr Tajudeen contested that figure, stating that only seven students and two matrons were taken away by the attackers.

He also pushed back against the government’s assertion that the school was operating illegally. Mr Fanwo had earlier claimed the facility was unregistered and unknown to authorities, describing its location as unsafe. In response, the proprietor said the institution is duly registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and the state Ministry of Women Affairs, adding that documentation is available to support his claim.

Meanwhile, the police confirmed that the two abducted women were taken to an undisclosed location, with ongoing operations aimed at securing their release alongside other victims.

The incident is the latest in a string of security breaches across Kogi State, particularly in rural and forested areas. Police said tactical teams have been deployed for bush-combing operations, surveillance, and intelligence gathering to track the assailants.

The attack has also renewed concerns over security coverage in remote communities around Kaba axis, where residents say difficult terrain and delayed response times continue to hamper effective intervention.