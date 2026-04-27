The Chairman of the Media Sub-Committee of the Labour Party National Convention Planning Committee, Philip Agbese, has dismissed suggestions linking the party to a recent political meeting in Ibadan, where several opposition figures reportedly discussed the possibility of a broad political alignment ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The summit, held at the Banquet Hall of the Oyo State Government House, Ibadan, on Saturday, was convened under the theme “That We May Work Together for a United Opposition to Sustain Our Democracy.”

It brought together leaders and representatives from major opposition parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

Prominent political figures in attendance included former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, LP Presidential Candidate Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, former Senate President David Mark, former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola, former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi and former Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

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Reports from the meeting indicated that the opposition leaders explored the idea of a strategic alliance aimed at unseating the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027, with discussions around presenting a single presidential candidate to consolidate their political strength.

A communiqué issued at the end of the summit and read by PDP National Chairman, Saminu Turaki, alongside other party leaders, suggested that participating parties had agreed in principle to work more closely together. The document also referenced the need to safeguard Nigeria’s multi-party democracy and resist what they described as growing tendencies toward a one-party system.

However, in a swift reaction, the Labour Party distanced itself from any interpretation suggesting formal coalition commitments at this stage.

Speaking in Abuja while responding to media inquiries, Mr Agbese dismissed reports that the party participated in discussions, stating that it is currently preoccupied with its internal restructuring and preparations for its national convention scheduled for Tuesday, 28 April 2026, as well as groundwork for the 2027 general elections.

“We were not in Ibadan for any summit. As a party, we are focused on our national convention coming up on April 28, and on strengthening our internal processes ahead of the 2027 general elections,” he said.

Mr Agbese, who is also the deputy spokesperson of the House of Representatives, maintained that the LP is not part of such engagements at this stage. He said the party’s priority remains internal consolidation, arguing that no meaningful external political alignment can succeed without first establishing a stable and cohesive structure within the party.

“Our attention is on putting our house in order. The convention is a critical step in that process, and it is part of a broader effort to strengthen the party ahead of 2027,” he noted.

Mr Agbese added that organisational discipline and unity remain central to the LP’s strategy as it works to build a platform he described as credible and responsive to the expectations of Nigerians ahead of the next general election cycle.

“We believe that before you talk about external alignments or engagements, you must first build a solid and united structure within your party. That is what we are doing,” he said.

He further stated that while political alliances are a normal feature of democratic politics, they must be approached with clarity of purpose and not allowed to undermine internal stability.

“At this moment, we are not distracted by any summit or coalition talks. Our focus is clear: prepare for our national convention, strengthen our internal systems, and position the party effectively for the 2027 elections,” he added.