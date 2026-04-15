The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has blamed the current water supply shortage in the territory on a damaged pipe installed by a private developer.

Wike gave the explanation in Abuja on Wednesday, while reacting to the current shortage of water supply in parts of the capital city.

He told journalists after inspecting some ongoing projects that the FCT Administration is doing all it can to restore water supply in affected areas.

Mr Wike said that when he received information about the disrupted water supply, he was told that one of the very big pipes for the FCT water project was damaged because of a private development.

“Somebody who is carrying out a private development damaged that pipe and the water board is working tirelessly to make sure that the pipe is put back for use,” he said.

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The minister said he would visit the area on Thursday to see the level of damage and why the private developer should not be sanctioned.

“If it means that I have to shut down the project, I will shut it down because you cannot suffer the public and you are freely going about to develop your own property.

“So be assured that we are going to take action. The FCT Water Board is working seriously to rectify it. So, I appeal to members of the public to please be patient with us.

“It is not our own fault; it is the fault of a private developer but we have no excuse not to put it back. So, that is what we are doing now,” he said. (NAN)