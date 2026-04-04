A final-year student of the University of Jos (UNIJOS), Adeyemo Temitope, who was declared missing on Wednesday, has been found dead.

Mr Temitope, a 500-level student of Quantity Surveying, was confirmed dead on Friday, according to information shared by a close friend and school mate, Meshak Gimba.

Mr Gimba, a 400-level Psychology student, announced the development in a post on X , stating that the student had been located but was no longer alive.

“Adeyemo Oluwafemi Temitope has now been confirmed dead. He has been found, but not alive,” Mr Gimba wrote.

Sources within the university community told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Temitope went missing on Wednesday after leaving Terminus Market in Jos to return to campus.

The disappearance occurred amid renewed security tensions in parts of Jos North, following episodes of violence that had unsettled residents and disrupted academic activities at the university.

As of the time of filing this report, the exact circumstances surrounding the student’s death remain unclear. Neither the university management nor the Plateau State Police Command has issued an official statement on the incident.

The death has deepened anxiety among students and parents, coming at a time when insecurity has forced the suspension of examinations and evacuation of students from campus.