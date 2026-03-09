The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has approved the confirmation of appointment of 1,659 workers employed by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) in 2016 and 2019.

The Chairperson of the FCT Civil Service Commission, Emeka Ezeh, disclosed this in a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the Minister on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, in Abuja on Sunday.

Mr Ezeh said that the 1,659 confirmed workers were among the 2,281 who sat for the confirmation examination conducted by the FCT Civil Service Commission on 28 February.

He explained that some of the workers who sat for the confirmation examination were employed as far back as 2016 and 2019.

According to him, 2,512 candidates were invited for the confirmation examination, but only 2,281 turned up.

“A total of 224 officers were absent, fueling suspicion that they could be ghost workers.

“Some of the workers, who sat for the confirmation, were employed as far back as 2016 and 2019, while others were

employed shortly before Wike assumed office in August 2023.”

The chairperson added that the Commission had also concluded plans to conduct both the 2025 and 2026 promotions as approved by the minister.

“This is in line with President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to renew the hope of the FCTA workforce,” he said.

Mr Ezeh advised the workers to visit the Commission’s website, www.fctcsc.abj.gov.ng, to check the status of their names.

