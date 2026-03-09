An NGO, Maternal Accountability Mechanism in Kaduna Initiative (KADMAM), has urged the Kaduna State Government to boost the implementation of its 2026 health budget to curb maternal and child deaths.

This is contained in a statement issued by its chairperson, Garba Mohamed, to mark the 2026 International Women’s Day (IWD).

“While the day is globally observed to celebrate the achievements and resilience of women, it also provides an opportunity to reflect on the urgent need to address health challenges threatening the lives of women and children,” it said.

The organisation noted that maternal mortality and deaths of children under five remained major public health concerns in Nigeria, stressing that improved investment and effective implementation of health policies were critical to reversing the trend.

It commended the Kaduna State Government for prioritising the health sector, particularly efforts to strengthen Primary Health Care services, which serve as the first point of care for most women and children in rural and urban communities.

The group also welcomed the recent distribution of modern medical equipment and ambulances to Primary Health Care facilities across the state, noting that the initiative was expected to improve service delivery, emergency response, and referral systems.

The statement quoted Governor Uba Sani as saying that the intervention represents the second tranche of state-of-the-art medical equipment distributed to PHCs by his administration since assuming office.

“This is a move aimed at improving access to quality healthcare at the grassroots,” the governor said.

KADMAM, however, emphasised that beyond infrastructure and equipment, consistent funding, availability of essential drugs, skilled health workers, and expanded access to family planning services were critical to reducing preventable maternal and child deaths.

“As we commemorate IWD, we call on government, development partners, civil society organisations, and community leaders to intensify efforts toward ensuring that no woman dies while giving life.

“And that every child has the opportunity to survive and thrive,” it added.

(NAN)