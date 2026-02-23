Seven farmers were killed on Sunday night in attack at a bar in Dorowa Babuje, a community in the Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau.

Dauda Sunday, a resident of the community, told Daily Trust that some gunmen stormed the bar and started shooting sporadically, killing seven and injuring others.

The spokesperson of Berom Youth Moulders Association, Rwang Tengwong, confirmed the development.

“Seven persons have been brutally killed following an attack by armed men in Dorowa Babuje in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, this evening,” he said.

“The attack occurred at about 7:27 p.m., leaving three others seriously injured. The victims were rushed to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention,” he added.

The group accused members of the Fulani community of launching the attack, but the state Chairperson of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Ibrahim Babayo, described the allegation as unfounded.

The spokesperson of Operation Enduring Peace, Chinonso Oteh, also confirmed the incident but could not give the casualty figure.

He said details of the attack were sketchy, but stated that personnel of the operation had been deployed to the area.