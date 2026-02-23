The Purple Woman Programme is one of Palmpay’s flagship women-focused empowerment programmes. Since its launch in 2024, it has evolved into a structured platform designed to equip young women with practical skills and genuine access to opportunities in technology and business.

Here’s what you should know about the Initiative:

1. It was Launched in 2024

Purple Woman was introduced in March 2024 to mark International Women’s Day, globally celebrated on March 8.

2. The Focus on Women Is Intentional

The program prioritises women to drive greater involvement of women in the fintech workforce. Women currently represent just 17% of Nigeria’s tech workforce, according to Women in Tech Nigeria.

The Purple Woman programme is focused on increasing female representation in technology and financial services.

3. It Centers on Economic & Professional Empowerment

Purple Woman was created to equip young women with the skills, mentorship, and resources necessary to advance their careers and scale their businesses.

4. It Teaches In-Demand Tech & Career Skills

The programme focuses on teaching these skills:

● Software Engineering (Frontend, Backend & Testers)

● UX/UI Design

● Digital Marketing

● Project Management

● Data Analysis

● Talent Development & Employability Skills

5. The First Edition Trained 50 Women

In 2024, the inaugural edition trained 50 women, with top-performing participants receiving cash rewards.

6. The Second Edition Trained 100 Women

In 2025, the programme expanded to train 100 women, doubling its reach within a year.

7. It Provides Employment Pathways Through Internships

Recognising that many young people lack the necessary skills and structured access to enter the tech ecosystem, the programme goes beyond training.

In 2025, 10 participants received internship opportunities with PalmPay, creating direct employment pathways.

8. It Is Delivered with Industry Leaders

Sessions are facilitated by experienced industry thought leaders, including:

● Obianuju Odukwe, VP, Digital Ecosystems at Interswitch

● Bridget Uzoma, Head of Partnerships & Digital Capabilities at Access Bank

● Kemi Okusanya, CEO of Hydrogen Pay

● Lara Osunsoko, Executive Director, Operations at Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers

● Olorunfemi Hanson, Head of Marketing and Communication, PalmPay

● Enitan Tanimowo, Public Relations Manager, PalmPay

9. The Programme Is Impacting Lives

From 50 women in 2024 to 100 women in 2025 — plus internship placements for 10 participants — the initiative continues to create measurable impact.

You can be one of the 100 ladies to join the 2026 PalmPay Purple Woman Masterclass. Sign up via the link

10. It Keeps Getting Bigger Each Year

Since launching in 2024, Purple Woman has evolved from a 50-woman empowerment training to a 100+ participant tech masterclass with internship pathways. The 2026 edition is set to be bigger and better, reinforcing PalmPay’s commitment to advancing women in business and technology.